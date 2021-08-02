death,-hazmat-investigation-under-investigation-near-boston-hotel

-
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
Storage units burn in North Highlands hazmat fire
Dozens of firefighters were responding to a fire in North Highlands Saturday morning that authorities said involved 10 storage units. Sacramento Metro Fire said hazardous material was believed to be burning because people often store cleaning supplies and batteries in the units. Personnel don’t know exactly what’s inside. KCRA 3’s Erin Heft, reporting from near the scene, said the blaze smelled like burning rubber.
-
Motley Fool
2 Big Reasons Not to Invest in Chinese Stocks Right Now
Chinese American Depository Receipts (ADRs) have long been popular with U.S. investors. Unfortunately, that romantic dream — and investors’ hopes for strong returns — have come crashing down as the central government in Beijing reins in its domestic tech titans. As a result, Chinese tech stocks have been in a skid.
-
WCVB – Boston
Medical call reveals possible drug lab in Mansfield
Investigators there are on scene of what they’re calling an apparent drug a lab. This is NEW video into our newsroom just into our newsroom within the last few minutes. Police say they got a call for a medical issue at 17 fuller place. When rescue crews got there they found a man acting erratically. Their investigation led them to the discovery of what seems to be an active lab to make illegal narcotics. The building was evacuated. So far no word of arrests.
-
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
It’s my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they’d help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don’t be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.
-
Associated Press
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends
Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, are expected to ramp up on Monday after the expiration of a federal moratorium as housing courts take up more cases and tenants are locked out of their homes. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks. It argued that its hands are tied after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.
-
The Guardian
Rudy Giuliani says ‘I committed no crime’ while working for Trump
Former New York mayor makes unprompted assertion to NBCGiuliani under federal investigation over dealings in Ukraine Giuliani in Miami this week. His attempts to mine dirt on Joe Biden saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for a first time. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation over his dealings in Ukraine, has insisted he committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney. “I committed no crime,” the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently u
-
Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-‘Hulk’ Saunders smashes her limits to Tokyo silver
TOKYO (Reuters) -Sporting green and purple hair and a grinning Joker mask, Raven Saunders became a social media sensation after Friday’s Olympic shot put qualifying round, and on Sunday she displayed the raw power of Hulk to pick up her maiden Games medal. Nicknamed “Hulk” in high school after the Marvel superhero, Saunders hauled the heavy ball 19.79 metres on her best effort on a scorching day at the Olympic Stadium to win silver behind China’s Gong Lijiao. But she returned to her Hulk mode for the medal-deciding round with her mask bearing the grimacing face of the green-skinned, muscular character.
-
The bioreports
He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.
Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi