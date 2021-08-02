death,-hazmat-investigation-under-investigation-near-boston-hotel

Associated Press

Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends

Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, are expected to ramp up on Monday after the expiration of a federal moratorium as housing courts take up more cases and tenants are locked out of their homes. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks. It argued that its hands are tied after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.