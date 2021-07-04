“Dear Erica, I’m super proud of you” – Don Jazzy writes, after seeing a movie she starred in.

Nigerian Music Mogul, Don Jazzy, has taken to his verified Instagram page to celebrate Big Brother . star and Actress, Erica Nlewedim.

Don Jazzy recently saw a movie in which she starred and he was super impressed with her acting skills.

The music mogul shared the post with a caption that reads ;

Dear @ericanlewedim I’m super proud of you on this one. Your acting skills yaf been hitting the gym o. You really killed it. Guys y’all need to go see #devilinagbada ASAP. Now showing in cinemas near you.

