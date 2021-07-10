dean-burmester-cards-four-2s-in-a-row,-posts-back-nine-28-at-scottish-open

Dean Burmester golfed his ball on Saturday.
In the third round at the abrdn Scottish Open, Burmester recorded a back-nine 28, the lowest back nine this century, according to the European Tour.
His scorecard shows four 2s in a row, two on par 3s and two hole-outs for eagle on par 4s.
On the 12th, he made a birdie putt from two feet. On the 13th, he holed out from 177 yards. On 14, another birdie putt, this time from eight feet. On the 15th hole, a 488-yard par-4, Burmester holed out from 210 yards.
For good measure, he then birdied the par-5 16th. That’s right, he went 7 under on a five-hole stretch.
His third-round 66 moved up into a tie for 31st.
Heading into Sunday’s final round, Burmester sits at 7 under, seven shots back of co-leaders Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry. Jon Rahm is in solo third, one shot back at 13 under.
