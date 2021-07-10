Home SPORTS Dean Burmester cards four 2s in a row, posts back-nine 28 at Scottish Open
Dean Burmester cards four 2s in a row, posts back-nine 28 at Scottish Open

Dean Burmester golfed his ball on Saturday.

In the third round at the abrdn Scottish Open, Burmester recorded a back-nine 28, the lowest back nine this century, according to the European Tour.

His scorecard shows four 2s in a row, two on par 3s and two hole-outs for eagle on par 4s.

On the 12th, he made a birdie putt from two feet. On the 13th, he holed out from 177 yards. On 14, another birdie putt, this time from eight feet. On the 15th hole, a 488-yard par-4, Burmester holed out from 210 yards.

For good measure, he then birdied the par-5 16th. That’s right, he went 7 under on a five-hole stretch.

His third-round 66 moved up into a tie for 31st.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Burmester sits at 7 under, seven shots back of co-leaders Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry. Jon Rahm is in solo third, one shot back at 13 under.

