Deals: OnePlus 9 sees $80 discount to new low, Nest Thermostat $88, more – 9to5Google

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the OnePlus 9, thanks to an $80 discount. That’s alongside the best price to date on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat and these Anker Android deals from $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 sees $80 discount to new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $650. Down from its usual $730 price tag, you’re looking at $80 in savings as today’s offer delivers the deepest discount to date by undercutting our previous mention by $47 in order to mark a new all-time low.

As the latest release from the brand, the new OnePlus 9 arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC that pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Beat the summer heat with Google’s latest Nest Thermostat

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $88. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low as today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $12. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart, delivering a compact form factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $14

Anker is back to start off the week today with a new collection of deals via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on everything from its latest smart cameras to portable projectors, chargers, and more from $14. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank at $30. Down from $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date.

Delivering 10000mAh of portable power to your kit, this charger stands out from other models in Anker’s lineup with an integrated solar panel for refueling your devices while out and about. Alongside an IP64 waterproof housing, there’s a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots to complete the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month.

