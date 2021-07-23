Woot today has Apple’s MagSafe Charger in new condition for $29.99, down from $39.00. The previous best sale for the accessory was $29.85 at Amazon, so Woot’s new discount is nearly a direct match for the all-time low price on the MagSafe Charger.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The MagSafe Charger magnetically aligns with the magnets in the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini. It’s also compatible for wireless charging with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8. It has an attached USB-C cable, but it doesn’t come with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

This sale will only last today, and current shipping estimates put an estimated delivery for between July 30 and August 3. Amazon Prime members can use their membership to get free shipping from Woot as well, and the MagSafe Charger comes with a one year Apple limited warranty.

