Woot today has Apple’s MagSafe Charger in new condition for $29.99, down from $39.00. The previous best sale for the accessory was $29.85 at Amazon, so Woot’s new discount is nearly a direct match for the all-time low price on the MagSafe Charger.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The MagSafe Charger magnetically aligns with the magnets in the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini. It’s also compatible for wireless charging with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8. It has an attached USB-C cable, but it doesn’t come with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.
This sale will only last today, and current shipping estimates put an estimated delivery for between July 30 and August 3. Amazon Prime members can use their membership to get free shipping from Woot as well, and the MagSafe Charger comes with a one year Apple limited warranty.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Stories
Deals: Apple’s MagSafe Charger Hits New Low Price at $29.85 ($9 Off)
Amazon today has dropped the price of Apple’s MagSafe Charger to $29.85, down from $39.00. The previous best sale for the accessory was priced at $34.00 over the past few weeks, so Amazon’s new deal is an all-time low price for the MagSafe Charger. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,…
Deals: Save on Apple’s MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger Accessories
Today we’re tracking a pair of deals on Apple’s two MagSafe accessories, the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. These sales can both be found on Amazon, and both are in stock and ready to ship out today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running….
Deals: MagSafe Duo Charger Drops to $112.45 on Amazon ($16.55 Off)
A new sale has hit Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger today on Amazon, now available for $112.45, down from $129.00. The MagSafe Duo includes a Lightning to USB-C cable, but not Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We have seen the…
Deals: MagSafe Duo Charger Drops to $99.99 at Best Buy ($29 Off, Lowest Price)
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger has dropped to $99.99 today at Best Buy, down from $129.00. This is the first time we’ve ever seen the new MagSafe Duo Charger receive a notable discount at one of the major Apple resellers, with Amazon only offering between $2 and $3 off in the form of coupons over the past few weeks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you…
ElevationLab’s ‘MagBase’ Docks Your MagSafe Charger to Your Desk
Wednesday July 14, 2021 2:21 pm PDT by Juli Clover
ElevationLab, known for its range of useful accessories for Apple’s devices, today introduced the MagBase, which is designed to increase the functionality of Apple’s MagSafe Charger.
Priced at $9.95, the MagBase is a small attachment that fits onto the MagSafe Charger. It has a micro air suction surface at the bottom, which ElevationLab has used in prior products. This micro air suction is…
Mophie Debuts 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand That Works With Apple’s MagSafe Charger
Thursday July 15, 2021 11:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Mophie today introduced a new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, which is designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe Charger, which is not included.
The 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger features a wireless charging pad designed for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, an Apple Watch charging puck, and an upright stand where a MagSafe Charger can be inserted.
Mophie is asking $90 for the 3-in-1 Stand for…
Nomad Launches Leather Cover for Apple’s MagSafe Charger
Wednesday July 7, 2021 1:26 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Nomad today debuted its latest product, a Leather Cover that’s designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe Charger. The Leather Cover is meant to slide over a MagSafe Charger, providing a more attractive design for those who use Apple’s charging solution.
The Leather Cover for MagSafe is available in rustic brown and black Horween leather, and each cover has a soft microfiber exterior that does…
Hyper Introduces MagSafe-Compatible Charging Stand for iPhone 12 and AirPods
Tuesday February 16, 2021 8:00 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a MagSafe-compatible mount for charging any iPhone 12 model and AirPods in a wireless charging case simultaneously.
While the mount is compatible with the MagSafe system, it is not an official MagSafe accessory, so iPhone 12 charging speeds are limited to up to 7.5W like other wireless Qi…
Fake MagSafe Accessories Might Be a Bargain, But Watch Out for Shortcomings
Monday March 29, 2021 2:17 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple accessories like watch bands and cases are often imitated by companies who want to make a quick buck fooling customers, and the new MagSafe charging line is no exception. There are dozens of fake MagSafe and MagSafe Duo chargers out there that consumers need to watch out for.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Over on our YouTube channel, MacRumors videographer…