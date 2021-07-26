Anker has started the week with a new collection of discounts on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, and other popular charging accessories. This also includes markdowns on a pair of Eufy branded robot vacuums. The sales will be found on Amazon and coupon codes are not needed this time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Anker accessories, you’ll find discounts on the PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger (available from $15.29), the PowerPort Atom USB-C Wall Charger (available from $31.99), and the PowerPort USB-C Charger ($23.99). These sales will last through Sunday, August 1, so you have the rest of the week to take advantage of the savings.

Anker

PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger (Black) – $15.29, down from $23.99

PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger (White) – $18.99, down from $23.99

PowerPort Atom USB-C Wall Charger (White) – $31.99, down from $39.99

PowerPort Atom USB-C Wall Charger (Black) – $32.99, down from $39.99

PowerPort USB-C Charger (with 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable) – $23.99, down from $29.99

Eufy

RoboVac G30 Edge – $229.99, down from $349.00

BoostIQ RoboVac Max – $169.99, down from $231.99

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.