Deal: Stay connected with $100 off the Facebook Portal Plus – Android Authority

Staying connected is more important than ever nowadays, which is where the Facebook Portal Plus comes in. If you’re looking for an addition to improve your smart home set-up, now is a great time to upgrade. At just $179 ($100 off), the highly-rated smart display makes high-quality video calling easy, and it’s by far the best price it’s ever seen on Amazon.

With a large 15.6-inch screen, the Portal Plus seeks to improve your video calling as much as possible. It has features such as a smart camera that follows you around the room so that you’ll be sure to stay in the frame regardless of background action. It also has some added convenience by being connected to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp so it’s easier to call. See more: The best smart home devices

The Portal Plus is not just limited to video calling. To make tasks easier, Amazon’s voice assistant — Alexa — is built-in and makes it easier to work things hands-free. Alexa will take care of everything from setting an alarm to turning on your favorite song.

This is a great deal on a solid addition to your smart home, but we don’t know how long it will last. The widget below will take you right to the deal.