deadly-roseland-shooting-captured-by-security-video

16 injured in LA fireworks explosion: local media

CBS said that earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department received a tip of illegal fireworks at the home in the 700 block of 27th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two children and approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks.Authorities told CBS that one man was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment. Long said the child endangerment case was being referred to the Department of Child and Family Services and the children were taken into protective custody.The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS that nine LAPD officers were treated and taken to local hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries. One Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer was reportedly also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.There were reportedly also six civilians, three with serious injuries and three with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals. Names, genders and ages of the injured were not immediately released.LAFD told CBS that several homes were impacted by the blast and L.A. Building and Safety inspectors were evaluating them to determine if anyone would be displaced.It was not immediately known why the fireworks exploded, though neighbors were left wondering why the truck was not taken outside of a residential neighborhood for the planned detonation.