deadly-roseland-shooting-captured-by-security-video

-
-
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Former Bears, Saints receiver Cameron Meredith signs with Winnipeg
Former Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith signed a deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League on Thursday. Meredith, 28, caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears in 2016 before a knee injury the following season stunted his career. He had four [more]
-
-
Associated Press
Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules
President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.
-
Associated Press
Mexico’s richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway
Mexico’s richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. “He is going to pay for everything, he promised,” López Obrador said.
-
The Telegraph
Radioactive wild boar-pig hybrid emerges in nuclear wasteland of Fukushima
A hybrid species of wild boar and domestic pigs is marauding around Fukushima, Japanese scientists have discovered by surprise after investigating the effects of radiation on animals. A genetic study found that wild boar cross-bred with domestic pigs escaped from local farms in areas deserted by humans after a tsunami and an earthquake triggered the 2011 crisis at Fukushima nuclear power plant and displaced 160,000 people. For years, hunters have been tracking down radioactive boar, which number
-
The Telegraph
Xi Jinping says foreign powers will find their ‘heads bashed and bloodied’ if they bully China
Foreign countries that dare to “bully” China will see “their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion people,” proclaimed leader Xi Jinping in a landmark speech to celebrate the ruling Communist Party’s centenary. “We will never allow any foreign power to bully, oppress or subjugate us,” said Mr Xi as cheers erupted from the audience. The party’s “glorious journey” over a century means “any attempt to divide the Chinese people from the party is bound to fail
-
Associated Press Videos
Video shows fireworks blast in South LA neighborhood
A cache of homemade fireworks exploded Wednesday in South Los Angeles as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and damaging cars, smashing windows in homes and injuring 17 people including police officers, authorities said. (July 1)
-
The Daily Beast
Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully
Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi
-
-
Reuters Videos
16 injured in LA fireworks explosion: local media
CBS said that earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department received a tip of illegal fireworks at the home in the 700 block of 27th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two children and approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks.Authorities told CBS that one man was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment. Long said the child endangerment case was being referred to the Department of Child and Family Services and the children were taken into protective custody.The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS that nine LAPD officers were treated and taken to local hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries. One Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer was reportedly also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.There were reportedly also six civilians, three with serious injuries and three with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals. Names, genders and ages of the injured were not immediately released.LAFD told CBS that several homes were impacted by the blast and L.A. Building and Safety inspectors were evaluating them to determine if anyone would be displaced.It was not immediately known why the fireworks exploded, though neighbors were left wondering why the truck was not taken outside of a residential neighborhood for the planned detonation.
-
The AV Club
Metal band welcomes audience of elementary school students to sonic landscape of eternal darkness
On Quebecois metal band Obvurt’s website, the group’s name is described as a combination of “Obvert (to oppose) and Hurt (to wound)“—a name that was created by band member Philippe Drouin because it “relates to his particular turn of fate.” Everything about the group’s sound—pummeling drums, atonal riff, their aesthetic long hair, black t-shirts, Giger-indebted album covers—suggests that Obvert are, indeed, the kind of band you think they are.