Home Business Deadly European floods continue to wreak havoc in Germany, Belgium and elsewhere
Business

Deadly European floods continue to wreak havoc in Germany, Belgium and elsewhere

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
deadly-european-floods-continue-to-wreak-havoc-in-germany,-belgium-and-elsewhere

Massive flooding continues to create unprecedented damage in parts of Europe, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and other northwestern European nations. As of Friday, more than 125 people had been confirmed killed, with untold property damage resulting from the damage.

Video Transcript

[WATER RAGING]

[WATER RUSHING]

[MUFFLED EXCLAIMS]

[WATER RUSHING]

[SIRENS]

[MOTOR REVVING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Farming is finally ready for robots – VentureBeat

Airbus Trounces Boeing on Deliveries Again in June...

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance...

How the U.S. became the world’s new bitcoin...

Four arrested at McDonald’s factory protest in Lincolnshire...

Bezos, Child Space Nerd, Gets His Chance to...

Material Loan Growth May Not Be Here Yet,...

FUGAZ Stocks investors lose N19.42 billion during the...

3 charts show how absurdly expensive it is...

Paid Listings Market Investment Analysis | Baidu, Google,...

Leave a Reply