deadly-european-floods-continue-to-wreak-havoc-in-germany,-belgium-and-elsewhere

Massive flooding continues to create unprecedented damage in parts of Europe, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and other northwestern European nations. As of Friday, more than 125 people had been confirmed killed, with untold property damage resulting from the damage.
The death toll rose to over 100 across Germany and Belgium Friday, after days of heavy rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding across the countries, The Associated Press reported. The rounds of heavy rainfall were the product of a slow-moving storm system that caused rivers to burst their banks, producing disastrous flooding that washed away houses and roadways. Many people are still reportedly missing as search and rescue efforts continue. The North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate re
The extreme rainfall causing deadly flooding across western Germany and Belgium has been so alarming, many across Europe are asking if climate change is to blame. Scientists have long said that climate change will lead to heavier downpours. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the floods a catastrophe, and vowed to support those affected through these “difficult and scary times.”
Further flooding was feared in western Germany on Friday as a breach at another dam loomed and the death toll rose to more than 80 in what is Germany’s worst mass loss of life in years. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. “The suffering just keeps increasing,” Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer told broadcaster ZDF, adding that more than 50 people had died as a result of the floods in her state alone.
ERFTSTADT, Germany/WASSENBERG, Germany (Reuters) -Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 157 lives. Some 133 people have died in the flooding in western Germany, the country’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century.
Rescue workers across Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to prevent more deaths from some of the Continent’s worst flooding in years as the number of dead surpassed 125 and the search went on for hundreds of missing people. Elsewhere in Europe, dikes on swollen rivers were at risk of collapsing, and crews raced to reinforce flood barriers. Sixty-three people perished in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for disabled people in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rush of water from the nearby Ahr River, authorities said.
An intensive search continues for survivors of the deadliest and most destructive flooding to hit western Europe in years. Some of the worst damage is in Germany, where days of heavy rain turned streets into muddy rivers. At least 130 people are dead, and many more are missing. Imtiaz Tyab reports.