‘Dead Space’ remake could restore cut content from original game – NME

The upcoming Dead Space remake could restore content cut from the original game, according to the game’s creative director.

EA confirmed the existence of the rumoured Dead Space remake earlier this week at EA Play. Speaking with IGN, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola spoke about the remake and how the team is approaching its development. “We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space”, commented Campos-Oriola.

“What’s funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team. In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints.”

Beyond cut content, the team is also planning to change Dead Space’s story, incorporating elements of the narrative from Dead Space 2 and content from additional formats. Campos-Oriola was keen to point out that the changes would not take from the story, but embellish the remake with details that better link it to future content.

“We’re doing it from a narrative standpoint, but we’re also looking at it from a feature standpoint in the improvements and some of the content that evolved throughout the franchise,” added Campos-Oriola.

The creative director touched on several topics in the interview, including how the team will use the latest technology to improve immersion and build on game mechanics. He also wants to add a number of accessibility options to the remake, to open the game up to a “broader set of people”.

The Dead Space remake is expected to launch some time in 2023, although the game is still early in development, so it is more of a general assumption than a confirmed release window.

