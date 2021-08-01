Dead Space: How the Remake Can Improve Its Horror | CBR – CBR – Comic Book Resources

With Dead Space getting a remake, the developers need to learn from the original trilogy and improve the series’ horror for it to truly work.

After months of rumors, a remake of the first Dead Space game has been confirmed to be in development. The series originally focused on mixing horror with science fiction, but there was an issue. Over the course of the trilogy, the games became less frightening, instead focusing more on action. For the remake to work, it needs to focus on horror while learning lessons from the past.

Dead Space‘s main fear factor came from the visceral actions of the Necromorphs and the psychological horror of the markers. The Creatures transform humans into twisted masses of flesh that hunt anything breathing. All of this is controlled by the mysterious markers which slowly drive anyone near them insane. However, issues with the game’s horror aspect were readily apparent — but they could be solved thanks to modern technology and a few design tweaks.

The biggest issue that the original Dead Space had when it came to horror had to do with the level design and the AI. The Necromorphs would spawn inside vent panels and break out when the player crossed certain lines. However, because the vents all looked the same, it became simple to realize when the aliens would attack and where they would come from. When the Necromorphs did attack, they followed very limited actions, meaning players could gauge what they would do and exploit their pathfinding to get the better of them. This could also lead to humorous interactions where the monsters would wander off, then turn around to attack again.

This issue was somewhat fixed in the second installment, but returned in the third. However, modern AI mapping would allow the developers to fix this issue altogether. If the Necromorphs were more intelligent, it would help increase tension for players. The developers would also need to change the spawn locations and make them harder to read, which would be simple to do with the graphical power of most modern consoles.

Dead Space has always combined combat with fear and was lauded for its use of the dismemberment mechanic. The system meant that players had to focus their shots to kill the necromorphs. However, the third game’s combat focus lead some to criticize it for feeling more like a shooter than a horror game. While combat cannot and should not be totally removed, it shouldn’t become the main focus. Combat should be a means to an end, and each battle should leave the player scared for the next encounter.

Dead Space 3 made the fights mundane and tried to implement a false difficulty with universal ammo. In contrast, the original Dead Space limited inventory space to make sure players were often on the back foot in fights. Between improved AI, limited ammo and atmospheric level design, players are sure to experience more fear than in previous Dead Space games.

The Dead Space series combined interesting and mysterious lore with immersive levels. A remake is by no means a bad thing, but the developers need to focus on fixing the horror aspect. The graphical power of the newest generation of consoles will go a long way, but there are still minor issues that need to be addressed. If the game can manage this, then it will certainly be an improvement for fans and newcomers alike. The markers are calling, and players need to see the horrors that they can unleash.

