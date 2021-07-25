Dead Space 2 Art Director Is Working On The First Game’s Remake – Screen Rant

Michael Yazijian, the art director on Dead Space 2, will be returning as the art director of the upcoming Dead Space remake. The sci-fi survival horror franchise, published by Electronic Arts and developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, began with the release of Dead Space in 2008. The first two games in the franchise were highly regarded, but a disappointing third game led to the closing of Visceral in 2017.

The end of Electronic Arts’ recent EA Play Live digital streaming event unveiled an upcoming remake of the first Dead Space. Following a number of rumors and leaks leading up to the event, the short teaser trailer was the first official confirmation of a Dead Space project under development. The teaser fails to unveil any of the remake’s updated gameplay, instead focusing on recapturing the design and atmosphere of the beloved 2008 horror classic. Further information from EA reveals that the project is being developed by Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive. The remake also boasts an “improved story” compared to the original, as well as enhanced audio, visuals and controls. The Dead Space remake trailer also includes a hidden reference to the series’ original producer, Glen Schofield, who gave his blessing to the project.

Now a report from PCGamesN reveals that an original Dead Space 2 developer will be helping to craft the first game’s remake. Michael Yazijian worked as the art director on 2011’s Dead Space 2, helping to craft that title’s terrifying sci-fi setting The Sprawl. Yazijian also served on the art director of other prominent titles such as WB Games Montréal’s Batman: Arkham Origins and EA Motive’s previous title Star Wars: Squadrons. Yazijian explains that he has used old notes and concepts from Dead Space 2 to craft the upcoming remake, while EA states that his history with the franchise gives him “a unique perspective on the remake.“

Along with current-generation graphics and improvements to the story, the Dead Space remake will also make additional improvements to the iconic ship-spanning adventure. EA Motive has revealed that the remake will feature seamless gameplay with no loading screens, ensuring that players become fully immersed in the horrific tension. The original game is well-known for integrating features like the pause screen and heads-up display into the universe of the game, so a lack of loading screens will further fulfill this level of total immersion.

EA Motive’s Dead Space remake appears incredibly faithful to Visceral Games’ original title. The teaser trailer is short but sweet, showing off a number of the iconic locations and creatures that have been reimagined on modern hardware. With some of the original trilogy’s developers returning, such as Michael Yazijian, fans can rest assured that the series’ original vision will be maintained in the upcoming remake.

Source: PCGamesN





