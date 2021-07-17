Dead Or Alive 6 Crossover Event Coming To King Of Fighters AllStar – Screen Rant

King Of Fighters All Star is getting yet another crossover this summer, this time featuring some of the leading ladies of Dead Or Alive 6.

Epic crossovers are nothing new in the world of fighting games, and now King Of Fighters All Star is getting a visit from the cast of Dead Or Alive 6. Netmarble Games’ mobile-based fighting game has seen its fair share of special guests since it launched back in 2019, with pugilists from franchises like Tekken, Samurai Shodown, and even WWE Superstars like The Rock and John Cena joining the fray.

That’s just for All Stars, as the general King Of Fighters franchise has itself crossed over with several different games thanks to lead fighter Terry Bogard turning up in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and parent publisher SNK taking part in Capcom’s long-running VS series for several titles in the early 2000s. Dragonball Z‘s Son Goku was even briefly involved in the fun during the development of KoF ’98, but this was nothing more than a mere playtest by the developers for fun.

In a press release yesterday, King Of Fighters All-Star developer Netmarble announced an upcoming crossover with the 2019 fighting game Dead Or Alive 6. Four characters from that series – the easygoing schoolgirl Honoka, the Mugen Tenshin Ninja warrior Kasumi, the battling manservant Marie Rose, and the tengu princess Nyotengu – will be added to All Star’s roster on July 29, with Honoka and Marie Rose being available for free. Players will be able to unlock the other two, along with special “swimsuit version” costumes for all four. Fans can already pre-register for the upcoming Dead Or Alive 6 update on Netmarble’s King Of Fighters AllStar website and receive a bonus of 3,000 Rubies.

The ladies of the Dead Or Alive franchise were last seen Dead Or Alive 6, which received generally favorable praise for its improved combat and criticism for its lackluster plot and barebones multiplayer. More recently, Dead Or Alive made the news for a less-than-positive reason, as an illegal video of 2017’s Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (itself a web browser update of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3) was found circulating in Japan, forcing DOA developer Koei Tecmo to contact law enforcement.

King Of Fighters and Dead Or Alive have crossed over before thanks to KOF mainstay Mai Shiranui’s stint as a DLC character in both Dead Or Alive 5 and Dead Or Alive 6, so this latest mash-up is quite fitting for the summer season. Fans will be able to add Honoka, Kasumi, Marie Rose, and Nyotengu to their mobile fighting rosters when the King Of Fighters AllStar/Dead Or Alive 6 crossover launches on July 29.

