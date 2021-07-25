Dead “Ghost” Horses Are Randomly Popping Up In Red Dead Online – TheGamer

Players are reporting instances of “ghost horses” randomly appearing in Red Dead Online, sometimes running through planes, and other times just lying dead on the ground.

The horses are appearing out of nowhere and seem to be player-owned horses, with fancy saddles and customisation options. The reason these horses are called “ghost horses” is because they cannot be ridden by the player. They can, and do, run into players and their horses, however.

Players have reported these horses doing several different things. Some appear running out of nowhere, often colliding with other players, whilst others randomly appear dead on the ground. Some of them appear and stand around doing nothing, but the one connection between all of these horses is that they can’t be ridden by players, and appear out of nowhere.

As reported by Kotaku, Red Dead Online players have been reporting these instances of ghost horses for the past week, and so far there’s been no official answer as to why this is happening. It’s believed that its linked to the new Blood Money update that just released for Red Dead Online, as the timeline between these glitches and the update releasing matches.

That’s left players speculating what the ghost horses could mean for Red Dead Online. One theory is that players who disconnect from the game are leaving their horses behind, which would explain why they’re kitted out and can’t be ridden by players running into them. Another idea is that it’s a cutscene bug related to the stables, as some players have reported seeing their horse running out of the stable as the cutscene begins.

This isn’t the first time that something weird has happened to Red Dead Online’s horses. Not only have players reported that a previous update made their horses stupider, but there was once an infamous area near Rhodes that set horses on fire if it was passed. Thankfully, that cursed bit of land was fixed pretty quickly.

