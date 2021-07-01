Dead by Daylight Surpasses 100,000 Concurrent Player Peak – Screen Rant

Despite being more than five years old, Dead by Daylight recently broke its player count record with more than 100,000 concurrent players.

Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer survival horror game Dead by Daylight recently surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. The asymmetric multiplayer title, which launched back in June 2016, allows players to take the role of a frantic survivor or a ruthless killer. Behaviour Interactive has continued supporting the game since its launch with new survivors, killers, and maps, many of which serving as crossovers with iconic horror franchises.

Dead by Daylight has received crossover content with a number of different horror franchises from film, television, and video game history. A crossover with Netflix’s nostalgic horror series Stranger Things has brought a number of survivors to the game alongside the show’s horrific interdimensional Demogorgon monster. The residents of Hawkins, Indiana first entered the world of Dead by Daylight in June 2019, in an update that included teen protagonists Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington as survivors. A recent update also added Jonathan Byers, another Stranger Things survivor, to the game. Dead by Daylight‘s most recent expansion was centered around a crossover with Resident Evil, an iconic horror video game series. The crossover brought with it long-time series protagonists Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine alongside the unstoppable Nemesis as a playable killer.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

A report by Reddit user UsualInitial reveals that Dead by Daylight recently surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. The huge milestone comes five years after the game’s initial release, demonstrating that the multiplayer survival title has maintained a strong and still-growing player base. UsualInitial explains that Dead by Daylight‘s player base has risen nearly 65% in the last two months, with the investigative Redditor attributing this fact to the recent launch of the game’s Resident Evil expansion. The title’s five-year anniversary may have also attributed to the record-breaking 105,093 player count.

The impressive amount of players logging in to Dead by Daylight is likely enhanced by the game’s five-year anniversary, which is currently being celebrated by Behaviour Interactive. The birthday celebration sees the return of Anniversary Crowns, cosmetic items which players must locate within a map and can only be kept if they win the match. The Entity’s Realm map has also been adorned with festive balloons and other decorations, adding some flair to the atmospheric level. Dead by Daylight‘s fifth-anniversary event will run from June 30 to July 15.

More than 100,000 concurrent players is an impressive feat for any game, let alone a five-year-old one. Dead by Daylight‘s record-breaking player count illustrates that Behaviour Interactive’s dedicated support of the multiplayer horror title is truly paying off. By consistently releasing new and exciting content, the developer has ensured that Dead by Daylight enjoys a long period of undeath.

Next: Dead By Daylight’s Resident Evil Nemesis Is OP (But Can Be Fixed)

Dead by Daylight is available on all platforms.

Source: UsualInitial/Reddit, SteamDB





Email



Loki’s New Mjolnir Explained: What Is The Variant Hammer?

About The Author