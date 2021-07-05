Dead by Daylight RPD map back in rotation – Stevivor

It’s time to head to Raccoon City.

Dead by Daylight‘s RPD map is back in regular rotation, once again joining the game’s Resident Evil crossover.

The map joins characters Leon S Kennedy, Jill Valentine and the Nemesis alongside skins for Chris and Claire Redfield.

The Raccoon City Police Department is the 4v1 asynchronous horror title’s largest map to date, and with that honour came a host of issues upon release. The RPD map and its associated offering were disabled almost immediately after launch, though both seem to be back in rotation at the time of writing.

The map is one of 36 in-game, so you’ll likely have to play for a while (unless you drop an offering) or head to custom matches if you want to check it out.

Dead by Daylight is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4, PS5 and Switch; its 5th anniversary event is on now.

Resident Evil Village is available now on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4 and PS5; its bundled multiplayer component Resident Evil RE:Verse follows.