Dead by Daylight Reaches 100,000 Concurrent Player Milestone – GameRant

Currently celebrating its 5th anniversary, Dead by Daylight celebrates another milestone by achieving more than 100,000 concurrent players.

By now, just about anyone who is into co-op games, horror, streaming, or all three is at least familiar with the name Dead by Daylight, even if they haven’t played it yet. Its popularity cannot be overstated, with the game becoming something of a staple on Twitch. Recently, Dead by Daylight celebrated its fifth anniversary, re-enabling its Resident Evil map as part of the celebrations. Now the developer, Bohemia Interactive, has another reason to celebrate.

According to the website Steam DB, a site which tracks player statistics for games as well as updates on the PC platform’s status, Dead by Daylight reached a milestone by showing the game has reached more than 100,000 concurrent players in the last few days. At the time of this article going live, that figure is currently sitting pretty at 105,093 concurrent players. Given the game’s popularity, it’s entirely possible that number could increase.

It’s also possible that this huge number owes a small debt to the game being 40% off on this year’s Steam Summer Sale, which every year sees thousands of PC games being discounted, with some titles being sold at massively reduced prices. That’s not to take away the overall popularity of Dead by Daylight. With a slew of DLC, which sees some of the world’s most notorious fictional monsters being added to the game, its appeal caught the attention of many streamers and the surrounding stream community where the horror co-op antics have found a natural home.

Dead by Daylight‘s growth in the PC and gaming community arguably stems from the tireless efforts of the studio, which continues to pump out additional content at a speedy rate, keeping the game fresh with new killers and references to classic horror franchises, from both games and films. Recently, Dead by Daylight added Chris and Claire Redfield skins from the Resident Evil games, throwing the Nemesis monster in there as an adversary. Other DLC include Stranger Things, Silent Hill, and Evil Dead. It’s a title that is simply ripe for additional horror villains and protagonists.

With such huge popularity within the gaming world, it’s hardly surprising that the game has managed to achieved such a momentous milestone. Not only that, but last month Dead by Daylight announced it would be adding LGBTQ+ characters to the world, which is seen by many as an admirable move on the developer’s part and arguably shows that just because the game is violent and horrifying, doesn’t mean it can’t also be progressive.

Dead by Daylight is available now on Mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

