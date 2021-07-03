Home Technology Dead By Daylight Just Hit Over 105k Concurrent Players On Steam – Yahoo! Voices
Technology

Dead By Daylight Just Hit Over 105k Concurrent Players On Steam – Yahoo! Voices

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
dead-by-daylight-just-hit-over-105k-concurrent-players-on-steam-–-yahoo!-voices

A scary, masked killer stands alone in the woods near a large fire.

A scary, masked killer stands alone in the woods near a large fire.

Dead By Daylight is an online asymmetrical multiplayer game released back in 2016. Yet, the game is more popular than ever in 2021. And for the first time, Dead By Daylight just hit over 100k concurrent players on Steam, setting a new record for the online horror game.

Released back on June 14, 2016, Dead By Daylight has seen numerous updates and events over the years that have helped keep the game popular on Steam. But thanks to a huge five-year anniversary event, as well as a lower price during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale, the game’s popularity has skyrocketed. This all led to June 30, where the game hit 105,093 concurrent and active players according to data on SteamDB.

Read more

  • Smells Like White Privilege? Dave Grohl Says He’s a ‘Basic Drummer’ and Pulled From The Gap Band, Cameo and Chic’s Tony Thompson

  • This Filter Is Really Good at Turning Seawater Into Freshwater

  • And the Church Said: ‘Cuz That’s My Business.’

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Microsoft Should Buy The ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Franchise...

Apple Facing Some Severe MacBook Pro Problems –...

How to remove your login password from Windows...

Samsung will unveil the Z Fold3, Z Flip3,...

Best convertible laptops to buy in 2021: Dell,...

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut locks PS5 features...

ZTE registers what might be its 2021 under-display...

New Dead Space Game Reported to be Coming...

NASA’s most popular free software was originally designed...

Apple iPad Pro Could Debut Breathtaking iPhone-Beating Technology...

Leave a Reply