Dead By Daylight Just Hit Over 105k Concurrent Players On Steam – Yahoo! Voices

A scary, masked killer stands alone in the woods near a large fire.

Dead By Daylight is an online asymmetrical multiplayer game released back in 2016. Yet, the game is more popular than ever in 2021. And for the first time, Dead By Daylight just hit over 100k concurrent players on Steam, setting a new record for the online horror game.



Released back on June 14, 2016, Dead By Daylight has seen numerous updates and events over the years that have helped keep the game popular on Steam. But thanks to a huge five-year anniversary event, as well as a lower price during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale, the game’s popularity has skyrocketed. This all led to June 30, where the game hit 105,093 concurrent and active players according to data on SteamDB.

