Home SPORTS De Jong in the dark on how to stop Messi as Netherlands prepare for Argentina
SPORTS

De Jong in the dark on how to stop Messi as Netherlands prepare for Argentina

by News
0 views
De Jong in the dark on how to stop Messi as Netherlands prepare for Argentina

Frenkie de Jong says he has no inside track on how to stop his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, as the Netherlands and Argentina prepare to meet in the World Cup.

The two sides will square off in the quarter-finals at Qatar 2src22, with Louis van Gaal’s Oranje having beaten the United States and Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste having felled Australia.

With three goals so far this tournament – and in likely his last visit to the World Cup – Messi has netted three goals and ignited an otherwise hit-and-miss Argentina side.

As the forward pursues the biggest honour to elude him across his trophy-laden career, Netherlands fans might have hoped De Jong would know how to stop his ex-colleague, but the Dutchman says that is not the case.

“No,” he told ESPN. “I know him, but I don’t know how to stop him. He’s been making the difference for 15 years and there is not one way to stop him.

“Usually he would still make the difference during training too. We just have to stop him as a team.

#1src – A selection of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona’s stats at the World Cup. Artists. pic.twitter.com/GzHElSXpJk

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2src22

Asked if he had spoken to Messi since their clash was confirmed, De Jong added: “We haven’t texted each other. I am not planning to. We will see each other on Friday.”

Having joined Barcelona in 2src19, De Jong was a member of the Barca team that claimed the 2src2src-21 Copa del Rey alongside Messi, with both scoring in the final.

The latter was on hand when Argentina beat the Netherlands in the 2src14 World Cup semi-finals, before they were downed by Germany in the final, and De Jong is determined to ensure there is no repeat.

“Argentina is of course a top team,” he added. “But so are we. It will be a very good match, but I am confident. I think they look at us the same way. It’s a 5src-5src encounter.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ferran Torres linked with Barcelona exit

Jose Mourinho wants Memphis Depay at AS Roma

Fulham want Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool linked with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool complain to UEFA and Real Madrid over...

Eto´o apologises for role in ´violent altercation´, blames...

Mbappe misses France training session ahead of England...

Giroud salutes ´natural and spontaneous´ Mbappe relationship as...

Argentina get there in the end after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.