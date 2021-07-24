De Blasio Urges New York Businesses to Require Employee Vaccinations – The New York Times

Still, for government officials who have seemed wary about forcing the coronavirus vaccine on the population at large, requiring public employees to get the shots is a potentially powerful tool for mitigating another wave of the pandemic, experts say. And Mr. de Blasio’s effort to pull in private employers may also seem critical, as many companies return to in-person work in the fall and students go back to school.

Although nearly five million New York City residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, the speed at which new shots are being administered has slowed. Nationally, 57 percent of Americans have gotten at least one vaccine dose; 49 percent are fully vaccinated.

New York City officials have tried everything from mobile vaccination sites to in-home vaccination visits to offering incentives like cash and movie tickets, but they have yet to see a significant rise in inoculations. Even vaccinations among employees of many city agencies — including the Police Department, the Fire Department and the public schools — have remained below the citywide rate of full vaccination among adults, 65 percent.

“We have reached the limits of purely voluntary,” Mr. de Blasio said on Friday. “It’s time for more mandates.”

Other cities experiencing rising case counts have taken more limited actions. Chicago has urged residents traveling to certain states to get tested when they return, and the city’s mayor warned that restrictions on businesses and activities could soon be imposed again. Los Angeles recently reinstated an indoor mask requirement, including for vaccinated residents. But a city official said it was also considering a vaccine mandate like San Francisco’s.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that residents would be required to show proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from Covid-19 to enter most public events and venues, including restaurants and movie theaters. Vaccination appointments in the country surged in the days after the announcement, although the requirement also led to protests.

A spokesman for Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City and Mr. de Blasio’s likely successor, said Mr. Adams agreed “with the mayor’s plan to test high-risk workers much more frequently” but declined to say whether Mr. Adams supported vaccine requirements.