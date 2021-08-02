De Blasio ‘Strongly’ Urges Vaccinated New Yorkers to Wear Masks Indoors – The New York Times

“The one lesson of the last year and a half is you have to act fast, or you’re left with much more difficult choices down the road,” said Mark Levine, a city councilman from Manhattan who chairs the health committee. “I think it’s a huge mistake to delay this any further.”

Los Angeles County reinstated its new mask mandate last month, and Washington began to require masks over the weekend. The Democratic mayors of Atlanta and Kansas City, Mo., have reinstated forms of mask mandates, and Chicago’s mayor is considering one.

Mr. de Blasio has said that he wants to focus on vaccination, and he is considering France-style measures to require vaccination or a negative test to visit restaurants or movie theaters. He believes that New Yorkers will be motivated to get vaccinated if they believe they will have more freedoms once they do so, like the ability to go about their lives without masks.

“We still want to respect the fact that vaccination can give you different opportunities and rights than unvaccinated people,” Mr. de Blasio said on Monday.

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor, said he agreed with Mr. de Blasio that a mask mandate was not necessary right now.

“I don’t believe we’re there with a mandate yet, unless C.D.C. tells us, whatever the science is we must follow, but then personal responsibility must kick in,” Mr. Adams told reporters on Monday. “Also, vaccination vaccination, vaccination. Let’s get on the ground.”

New Yorkers are already required to wear masks on public transit and in hospitals and schools. Masks will be required at schools; Mr. de Blasio has been adamant that classes will be held in-person in September.