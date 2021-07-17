D&D Nerds Candy Is On The Way | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

A selection of Dungeons & Dragons Nerds candy is on the way, with each purchase allowing fans to redeem up to seven mini-adventures online.

A match made in heaven is on the way, as Dungeons & Dragons is collaborating with Nerds candy in September. Snacks are often a staple of in-person Dungeons & Dragons campaign gatherings, and now players will be able to chew on official D&D candy while they adventure through the Forgotten Realms.

The D&D Nerds will be accompanied by an advertisement campaign, depicting the six Nerds as different Dungeons & Dragons character types. An animated commercial depicting the Purple Nerd as a Wizard is now available on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel. The remaining Nerds are Green/Bard, Pink/Rogue, Red/Ranger, Yellow/Cleric, and Orange/Fighter.

With every purchase of the Nerds D&D candy, the player can upload their proof of purchase in order to download adventures and character sheets. The first six are mini-adventures, intended for a single-player and a DM. The player takes on the role of one of the Nerds as they go on a solo Dungeons & Dragons adventure. These are intended to be helpful for players running a game for a young child, or for brand-new players.

The seventh adventure is intended for a group of six players, and it brings all of the Nerds together into one party for a full adventure. The promotion will be a great way to introduce D&D to kids, especially during an era where it has achieved mainstream popularity, and it has become easier than ever to learn about the game.

Dungeons & Dragons Nerds will be available in September 2021.

Source: Wizards of the Coast, Dungeons & Dragons/YouTube





