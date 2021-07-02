D&D: Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 will be revealed with a choose your own adventure LARP – PCGamesN

It’s closing in on a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 entered Steam Early Access, and since then there have been four major patches introducing new content and features for Larian’s latest take on RPG games. Patch 5 is coming, and it’s getting revealed in the most Larian way possible: a live-action role-play session directed by Twitch viewers.

The Panel From Hell 3 – Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice, as the broadcast is so dramatically titled, will go live on Thursday, July 8 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. The stream will reveal the content of Patch 5 and, according to a press release, let you “take the reins as you direct our adventuring party” – made up of both real actors and the dev team – “through brain teasing puzzles and lethal traps as they quest to retrieve an object of incredible value.”

If you’ve already been playing Baldur’s Gate 3, do take note that Patch 5 will break compatibility with saves from previous versions. You’ll have the option to skip downloading the new update if you want to continue playing the Patch 4 stuff, and Larian has a post explaining just how to do that on Steam.

If you’ve missed out on Larian’s delightfully absurd sensibilities in previous broadcasts, well… just watch the cow in the video below for a bit.

