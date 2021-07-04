DC’s Nightwing Movie Script Is A Primal Revenge Story – Screen Rant

Director Chris McKay has described his Nightwing movie script as a primal revenge story in a recent interview while discussing his newly released film The Tomorrow War. McKay has been attached to the film since it was reported to be in discussion with DC and Warner Bros in 2017. However, there has been no official word on the project since then.

Nightwing, aka Dick Grayson, first appeared in DC Comics all the way back in 1940 as Batman’s sidekick, Robin. A member of the acrobat family, The Flying Grayson, Dick’s family was gunned down while on-stage, and he was adopted by Bruce Wayne/Batman, who took him on as his ward. Since then, he has become a key player within DC Comics, first as Robin and then later taking on the mantle of Nightwing when he strove to step out from Batman’s shadow. The character even briefly served as Batman from 2009-2011 after Bruce Wayne apparently died. While the Robin version of the character has appeared in many different films and TV shows, the older Nightwing version of Grayson is less familiar to wider audiences. He most recently appeared in the TNT series Titans where Grayson, portrayed by Brenton Thwaites, adopted the mantle at the end of season 2.

While talking to Variety about The Tomorrow War, McKay opened up about his idea for the Nightwing film, describing it as both a revenge story and a father-son story. He also stated that the script was “primal and pared down and like a real red meat movie in the best way.” McKay’s full statement can be read below:

“Nightwing” is still a movie that I really want to do. I love the character of Dick Grayson as a young adult, becoming his own kind of superhero character. That was gonna be a father and son story and also a revenge movie, which I was really excited about because there’s a lot going on in that script. It was gonna be really primal and pared down and like a real red meat movie in the best way.”

McKay has been more than vocal in his desire to make Nightwing, but he added that it was not a priority for Warner Bros. and DC when asked if there was any progress on the project. The director hasn’t given up however, and hopes that it will be picked up sooner rather than later. In his own words, it would be his “favorite thing to come out of all of this stuff.” Predominantly known for his animated work in Robot Chicken and The Lego Batman Movie, McKay’s recent jump to directing live-action movies may help prove himself as capable of not just handling a well-respected property like Nightwing but also crafting a more serious and mature story.

Considering the darker approach of the DC Extended Universe, as well as Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman which looks to follow in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, a “primal and pared down” Nightwing film could fit right in. That said, the DCEU has also faced some criticism for its grittier take on its superhero properties, so Warner Bros. may be waiting to gauge fan reaction to Reeves’ movie before they move forward with anything. Warner Bros. did greenlight a solo Batgirl film back in May, so it’s also entirely possible that the studio may be looking to branch off and explore other members of the Bat-Family. If so, then Nightwing would be one of the most obvious options on the table for the studio, and McKay’s script sounds more than enticing.

Source: Variety

