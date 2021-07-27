DC’s New Superman Has An All New Catchphrase | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

DC Comics’ new Superman has revealed his own catchphrase, which is an appropriate and sweet twist on his father’s iconic mantra.

Warning! Spoilers for Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 by DC Comics below.

Jon Kent is the Superman of the 21st Century, and in the heroes debut issue of his ongoing series, he’s adopted a new catchphrase that would make his father proud. After being asked what the symbol on his chest represents, Jon revealed it was about “Truth. Justice. And a Better World.”

In modern DC Comics stories, Jonathan Kent joined his father as Superman after spending time in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes and learning about the dark fate that ended his father’s time as a hero. Kent was also Superman in the recent Future State timeline. While Kal-El hasn’t died, Superman is preparing his son to take over for him should anything happen. In the current continuity, Jon only recently donned the mantle of the Man of Steel – a role expanded upon in an exciting new series that puts Jon Kent firmly into the spotlight as Superman.

In Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb, and Dave Sharpe, Jon Kent’s true heroism is fully displayed. After learning about a spreading fire in California, Superman arrives on the scene, saves a family, and uses his super-breath to stop the flames with the firefighters’ assistance. Superman even makes sure the out-of-control superpowered teen that caused the fires isn’t taken away by the military. Jon recounts the story to his best friend Damian and tells him he’s struggling with the idea of making people nervous around him. Robin gives him a pep talk and tells him some people deserve to be nervous while asking him what the symbol on his chest stands for. Jon responds with, “Truth. Justice. And A Better World.”

Jon’s catchphrase is a new take on his father’s classic, “truth, justice, and the American way,” slogan – although recent comics have changed it to a much more fitting, “truth, tolerance, and justice.” The newest Superman’s slogan is perfectly fitting as it encompasses his father’s ideals while being hopeful for a better world.

If DC’s new Superman’s motto and heroics displayed in the issue are any indication of how he’ll handle the massive responsibility as the Man of Steel, the DC Universe is in good hands should anything ever happen to his father. Jon still has plenty to learn, but his attitude and mindset are already where they should be – proving his dad was right in giving him the role. With a little more confidence and experience, it’s only a matter of time before the entire DC Universe views him on the same level as Kal-El. Readers can catch Jon Kent’s Superman in action as Superman: Son of Kal-El is in comic book stores now.

