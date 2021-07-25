DC’s Legends of Tomorrow SDCC 2021 Panel Readies the Bouquet for Sara and Ava’s Epic Wedding – Gizmodo

Sara (Caity Lotz) proposes to her girlfriend Ava (Jes Macallan) in the episode “Back to the Finale: part ii.” Photo: The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is in the middle of season six, which is all about cuddly, terrifying, and occasionally musical aliens causing havoc across the timeline. It started with Gary, who’s secretly been an extraterrestrial this whole time, abducting Sara Lance because she’s the “prime example” of humanity. But you can’t keep Sara and Ava apart for long.

With the help of Gary, Rory, and a bunch of Ava clones, Sara managed to escape and find her way back to the Waverider—but at a cost, as Sara herself is now a hybrid alien clone with regenerative powers. But none of that is holding back Sara and Ava’s wedding day (hopefully theirs will go better than Barry and Iris’)! During the San Diego Comic-Con @ Home panel, a new teaser offered a first look at the ceremony (two words: “wedding crashers”) as well as the rest of season six to come.



Legends of Tomorrow has already been renewed for season seven, which will see the return of Matt Ryan, whose time as Constantine will wrap up in season six, in a new role: “Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season,” according to a CW press release.

Of his departing and characters, Ryan said, “As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it—discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Another new-yet-old bit of casting for season seven: Amy Louise Pemberton, the voice of Gideon, the Waverider’s AI, “will now portray a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world,” according to the CW.

And the last bit of news revealed today was that Legends of Tomorrow will be releasing a 21-track “mixtape” compiling the show’s signature musical numbers, including “the David Bowie–inspired ‘Space Girl’ from the current season, or Brandon Routh’s ‘Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac’ from season five, or any of the cast performances of ‘Puppets of Tomorrow,’ ‘I Surrender,’ or ‘Sweet Baby James’.” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) will hit Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and more on August 20.

The seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow starts October 13.

