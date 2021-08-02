Days of Our Lives: Christie Clark and Austin Peck Among Soap Vets Returning for Beyond Salem Spinoff – TVLine

The number of Days of Our Lives alumni coming back for the soap’s spinoff Beyond Salem are piling up faster than grains of sand through an hourglass.

Christie Clark and Austin Peck are among the big daytime names taking part in the series’ Peacock offshoot, the streaming site announced Monday.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a five-episode limited series spinoff of the long-running NBC sudser. Days alum-turned-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is set to headline the offshoot, reprising her role as Billie Reed.

Clark and Peck have played sometime lovers Carrie Brady and Austin Reed, respectively, on and off for decades. Clark’s most recent Salem stint took place in 2019; Peck was most recently back in 2017.

On Monday, Peacock also announced that Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will) and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny) would be part of the spinoff. They join previously reported cast members Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani).

Per the series’ official logline, the action will take place over a long weekend, as “John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Current Days head writer Ron Carlivati will helm Beyond Salem alongside EP Ken Corday and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.