Dayo Amusa reveals her weirder side – bioreports

By Sylvester Kwentua

Those who think actress Dayo Amusa is weird have probably not seen her when she is in a happy mood. According to the movie aficionado, she is weirder when she is happy than when she has a balanced mood.

“Do you think that I am weird? Well, you should check me out when I am in a good mood. Yes, you should!” Dayo Amusa chipped.

ALSO READ: Adanma Luke exposes Instagram

Meanwhile, movie fans who wish to know where their favourite actress is at the moment have been informed by the actress that she is currently outside Nigeria with her family, for vacation. She made this known while posting a picture of herself standing close to a wall with the inscription, ‘Welcome to Atlanta.’

“It’s family time! Hello Atlanta.” Dayo revealed.

