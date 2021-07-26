day-3-roundup:-ledecky’s-good-loss,-13-year-old-medalists,-fans-coming?

There’s a whole lot going on every day at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, we’ll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know.

Olympic story of the day

Monday saw the first gold medal winner in the new sport of women’s skateboarding, and both of the top two medalists are … 13 years old. Yes, that’s right. Here’s Hannah Keyser setting the scene for a very different kind of event, with very different kinds of winners:

“The first medalist press conference in Olympic women’s skateboard history was a little awkward. The winners seemed alternatively bored, and shy, and like they couldn’t be bothered. At least one chewed gum behind her mask. Their nails were multi-colored or adorned with emoji-like faces. They gave one word answers, doubled down, and then giggled nervously amongst themselves when the adults seemed exasperated. They rubbed their faces, fiddled with their medals, their flowers, the sports drink placed prominently and intentionally on the podium. In other words, they acted like total teens.”

Japan’s Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the skateboarding women’s street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Jeff Pachoud / Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky is … OK with a silver medal?

One of the early stunners of the Games came from the water, as all-around swim GOAT Katie Ledecky fell in the 400-meter freestyle to Australian Ariarne Titmus. But to hear Ledecky tell it, she was satisfied with losing, because she swam a time that would have won literally any other 400-meter race in history except this one. (Related: Be sure to check out the reaction of Titmus’ coach, whose exultation became an instant meme and for good reason.)

Erasing stereotypes, one match at a time

Ashleigh Johnson, the goalie for the women’s water polo team, is 6-foot-1, can tread water for 30 minutes, and is able to get most of her body out of the pool without pushing off. She’s also the first Black woman to represent the U.S. in the sport, and now holds down goal for a dominant, gold-medal-winning team. Shalise Manza Young brings us her story.

Your inspirational Olympics story of the day

Ten years ago, Kevin McDowell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. On Monday, he posted the best-ever finish by an American triathlete at the Olympics, finishing sixth in a competition beset by chaos (see below) and sweltering conditions. McDowell was in 47th place, five spots from last, when he came out of the water, but made up dozens of places on the bike and on foot. It was a powerful chapter in a story that included McDowell fighting through six months of chemotherapy and needing years to recover fully. Read it all here.

Eight-time Olympian bids farewell

Reaching the Olympics even once is a lifetime achievement. Reaching it eight times? That’s excellence on a whole new level. Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan finally bade farewell to the Olympic Games on Sunday night, bringing to a close an Olympic career that began all the way back with the 1992 Games. Chusovitina has both a silver medal and a son the age of most of her competition. Although no fans watched her final event, she received waves of cheers from the many competitors and assembled officials who watched her final vault.

Yahoo Sports exclusive: Fans at the Olympics?

Could fans come to the Olympics after all? Possibly, according to a source who told Yahoo Sports that discussions are underway to let spectators attend outdoor events. The move, if it happens, would be designed to counteract the Japanese public’s rage at the fact that an international event with tens of thousands of attendees is taking place while the country struggles under COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo of the day

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

That’s Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons, celebrating with her surrounding coaching staff following her victory in a surfing heat at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. What a photo.

GIF of the day

(NBC)

The start of the men’s triathlon collapsed into chaos when a TV crew didn’t get out of the way in time and multiple athletes decided to stay on the dock rather than leap into the path of a twin-engine boat. The race was restarted with a little less drama.

_____

