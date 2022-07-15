dawat-e-islami’s-kanpur-building-may-be-razed

KANPUR: The building of Dawat-eIslami (DeI), which is located in Chhote Miyan Ka Hata in Colonelganj police area of Kanpur, has come under the scanner of Kanpur Development Authority. A team of

KDA

on Wednesday inspected the multi-storey building for irregularities. Sources said that during spot inspection, when the KDA authorities asked for a map of the building from the occupants of the Dawat-e-Islami centre, they failed to present it to them.

The authorities thereafter warned the occupants that if they failed to present the map of the building in a day or two, action would be taken as per rules after issuance of notice. Further action can range from sealing to demolition.

To recall, an anonymous complaint was made to the Commissionerate police about the land situated at the Chhote Mian Ka Hata, Colonelganj, on which a government school used to run till last year. Six months ago the children of that school were shifted to another government primary school located nearby. In the complaint, this land was said to be of the

Municipal Corporation

, which was allegedly sold illegally and a multistorey building was raised illegally on it. Later, the centre of Dawate-Islami was opened in it.

Headquartered in Pakistan, Dawat-e-Islami came under the scanner recently after one of the two accused arrested for the Udaipur terror act confessed to have been in touch with the outfit leaders across the border.

