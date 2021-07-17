New music video for “Shopping Spree” from David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hit one million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

The Jowo crooner shared the video of his song on YouTube on Friday, 4 pm (Nigeria time) and in less than 24 hours, the song not only gained one million views but is also the #1 on trending for music, as at the time of filing this report.

The music video, featuring American artistes, Chris Brown and Young Thug, is directed by Des Gray.

Fans have taken to Twitter to hail Davido for his views and achievement on the song.

A fan, @drmi_ghty, wrote, “Them talk say e no fit enter 1m within 24hrs. E no just enter, it’s #1 On trending. #Davido no de carry last.”(sic)

Listing the singer’s achievements, another fan, @I_am_jamotech, tweeted, “Assurance did over 1M views within 24 hours. 1 Millie did over 1M views within 24 hours. Jowo did over 1M views within 24 hours. BMM did over 2M views within 24 hours. FEM did over 3M views within 24 hours. Shopping spree did over 1M in 15 hours. Do am if e easy! Davido” (sic)

The song, “Shopping Spree” was released in 2020 as the eight track on Davido’s third studio album, A Better Time.

The album featured guest appearances from Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Tiwa Savage, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Mugeez, CKAY, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, and Sauti Sol.

“Shopping Spree” is the third song which Davido and Chris Brown did together. The first song is “Blow My Mind”, followed by “Lower your body” which were both released in 2019.