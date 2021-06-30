Home NEWS Davido’s manager breaks silence on death of Obama DMW
Davido’s manager breaks silence on death of Obama DMW

Davido manager, Asa Asika has broken his silence on the death of Obama DMW.

bioreports had reported that Obama DMW died of suspected heart failure on Tuesday after he complained of severe pains.

The DMW camp has been left in shambles over the huge loss.

Asa Asika, reacting on his Instagram page said the death shocked the team as Obama was loved and always looked out for everyone.

According to him, he has lost many people but Obama’s, he would never have imagined.

His post read, “You had the biggest heart and always let everyone know how you felt. Always ready to take one for the team and step up when needed.

You had answers to questions about life – Peruzzi, Mayorkun mourn Obama DMW

“I’ve cried a lot since I heard the horrible news. I saw you at the studio the other day, we went to the beach a few days ago. We were discussing Ayanfe’s EP release and I was so proud of the plans and moves you were making! Many people have come into my life due to my relationship with @davido but nobody has been like Obama. I still can’t believe that this is happening, 44 of all people.

“Over the last two years I saw how much you evolved. Thank you for everything, the arguments, the jokes, the random late night rocks me and you used to give them, the love you showed me, the advice, even the way you looked out for my sister… Rest In Peace King. @manlikeabdul_omw we’ve got you, I promise. #RIPObama44”

