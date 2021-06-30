Home ENTERTAINMENT Davido’s aide, Obama DMW laid to rest (video)
ENTERTAINMENT

Davido’s aide, Obama DMW laid to rest (video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
davido’s-aide,-obama-dmw-laid-to-rest-(video)

Obama DMW, an associate of Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been laid to rest.

Davido's aide, Obama DMW laid to rest

He was buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos state this morning, June 30.

Davido's aide, Obama DMW laid to rest

Obama reportedly died at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state after complaining of having difficulty breathing on Tuesday, June 29. He is said to have suffered heart failure.

May his soul rest in peace.

Watch a video from his burial below ;

In other news, popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, shared more details about how Davido’s associate, Obama DMW died.

The DMW signee in an Instagram chat with a friend revealed he was with Obama yesterday morning with the other DMW crew who came to see Davido off.

According to him, Obama woke up and was complaining of having difficulties breathing, he drove himself to the hospital and was shocked to receive the news of his death moments later.

An heartbroken Peruzzi stated that he quit smoking and alcohol as he speculates that it might have been the cause of Obama’s death. Read here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Birthday like wedding party” – Fans reacts to...

“I really don’t know what you were trying...

#BBNaija Reunion: Prince and Ozo are not financially...

“I begged Princess for four days to drop...

“It’s a shame to be called a Nigerian”...

Billionaire dream: 5 times Femi Otedola shares moments...

4 Nigerian genuises in their fields who hold...

ANALYSIS: How #Twitterban, Koo emergence can allow Nigeria...

Wetin you no go see for Lagos? Massive...

Crowds troop out as Davido’s manager Obama DMW...

Leave a Reply