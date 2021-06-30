davido’s-aide,-obama-dmw-laid-to-rest-(video)

Obama DMW, an associate of Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been laid to rest.

He was buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos state this morning, June 30.

Obama reportedly died at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state after complaining of having difficulty breathing on Tuesday, June 29. He is said to have suffered heart failure.

May his soul rest in peace.

Watch a video from his burial below ;

In other news, popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, shared more details about how Davido’s associate, Obama DMW died.

The DMW signee in an Instagram chat with a friend revealed he was with Obama yesterday morning with the other DMW crew who came to see Davido off.

According to him, Obama woke up and was complaining of having difficulties breathing, he drove himself to the hospital and was shocked to receive the news of his death moments later.

An heartbroken Peruzzi stated that he quit smoking and alcohol as he speculates that it might have been the cause of Obama’s death. Read here.