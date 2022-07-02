davido-reacts-to-video-of-fireboy-shedding-tears-after-performing-with-ed-sheeran-at-wembley-stadium

Music icon, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to a video of singer Fireboy DML shedding tears of joy after performing with international music act, Ed Sheeran.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, June 20, Fireboy joined British singer, Ed Sheeran, to perform their hit song, “Peru”, at the Wembley Stadium in London, making him the first Nigerian singer to perform at the 90,000-capacity facility.

Shortly after the mind-blowing performance, an overjoyed Fireboy, who couldn’t contain the excitement, broke down in tears.

The video of the overtly emotional moment was shared online and stirred sweet reactions from fans.

Popular singer and music executive, Davido, has also taken to social media to react to the video.

Sharing the viral clip on his Insta-stories, Davido wrote, “God punish who ever say God no dey… This is just beautiful to see.”

This comes just days after Fireboy DML was celebrated on internet following a historic performance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The YBNL singer performed two of his hit songs on the main stage at the ceremony and becomes the first ever Afrobeats artiste to achieve the feat.

He is currently being celebrated on social media for being a part of the Afrobeats music and doing his incredible part in taking Nigerian music to the international space.