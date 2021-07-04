davido-finally-breaks-silence,-pays-respect-to-obama-dmw-with-customised-44-cap-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have come out of his shell after death dealt another heavy blow on one of his men, Obama DMW

After days of silence and keeping a low profile on social media, the music star has now made an appearance

Davido eulogised his late friend with a customised 44 cap which was also known as the late Obama’s nickname

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently suffered a great loss after yet another of his men, Obama DMW, died in his prime.

The music star who had been known to always chronicle his life on social media totally stayed off the gram after the death of his associate.

A number of fans understood that he was in mourning and sent him words of prayers and encouragement.

Davido eulogises Obama DMW with customised 44 cap.

However, Davido recently made an appearance on social media after staying many days off the spotlight.

The singer made an appearance to eulogise his late friend and partner.

In a post shared by Davido’s signee, Mayorkun, on his Instagram story, the obviously sad singer rocked a cap with the number 44 written on it.

Obama DMW had also been called 44 by his close friends and associate and Davido got a customised cap as he paid his respects.

See a screenshot below:

Davido rocks 44 cap to eulogise Obama DMW.

Photo: @iammayorkun.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react on social media

The photos of the singer wearing the 44 cap went viral on social media and internet users reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Dera_acholonu:

“Eye bags.. omo david has had a good cry may God comfort him and all the bereaved.”

Evazemaye:

“Awwww his eyes are swollen from excessive crying.”

Zaddyblack_147:

“The King is strong and holding on.”

Jennifer.3416:

“The eye don red n full with tears.”

Adexbee:

“His eyes are swollen and very puffy.”

So sad.

I never forgave Obama DMW but he was true to the team – Special Spesh

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh recently joined many others to pay tribute to Obama following his shocking and tragic death on June 29, 2021.

In a recent Instagram post, Spesh shared the music video of Patoranking’s Celebrate Me which talks about showing love and appreciation to people while they are still alive.

Spesh then accompanied it with a post in which he talked about his strained relationship with Obama.

Source: .