davido-and-tiwa-savage-visits-obama-dmw’s-grave-in-epe,-lagos-(video)

Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Tiwa Savage are still mourning the death of their close friend, Habeeb Uthman better known as Obama DMW.

In a video that surfaced online Tiwa Savage and DMW boss, Davido were spotted at the graveside of Obama DMW alongside other crew members.

Davido’s associate who died after he complained of breathing difficulty on Tuesday 29th, 2021 was buried according to Muslim rites in his hometown in Epe, Lagos State.

Tiwa Savage, the music executive and his other crew members recently visited Obama’s graveside in Epe to pay respect to him.

This is coming after Davido took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional tribute to his late friend.

In his tribute he explained that he is hurt, broken, sad and lost. He said that ObamaDMW was more than an elder brother to him, he was a protector.