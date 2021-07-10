David Harbour on Black Widow and Stranger Things 4 – Collider

With director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with David Harbour about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Harbour talked about having two big films coming out this month (Black Widow and No Sudden Move), what he knows about Red Guardian’s future, if he has plans to work with Chris Hemsworth later this year on the Extraction sequel, and more. In addition, Harbour talked about what fans can look forward to in Stranger Things Season 4, why it’s his favorite season yet, the importance of it taking place outside of Hawkins, how it’s building towards an ending, and more. He said:

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about. I can talk about Hopper. I guess I say this about a lot of seasons, but it’s my favorite season, in the sense that he’s at his purest, he’s at his most vulnerable, in a sense. He’s been, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we get to reinvent him in a sense. He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Galdalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him. We get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at that we get to see a lot more of. And there’s some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on. [Season 4] is really my favorite season. I just love it. The scripts always get better and these guys, they started out, and Season One is so tight and good and intimate in a certain way, it’s so good. And these guys go in different directions, of which the fans have multiple takes on, but I will say, the writing continues to be of its particular, specific genre, whatever they’re doing each season is just extraordinary. And this, again, we top it. Like I feel it’s a big, beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

As you’ve seen in the numerous trailers and clips, Black Widow takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) having to confront her past and the choices that led her to becoming an Avenger. Written by Eric Pearson with a story Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.

Check out what David Harbour had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

David Harbour:

I jokingly ask when he decided he wanted two big films both coming out in July of this year?

When he signed on to play Red Guardian did anyone tell him about the future plans for the character?

Does he have any plans to work with Chris Hemsworth later this year on a possible Extraction prequel?

How they’re taking about more with his character from Extraction in the future.

What can he tease about Stranger Things Season 4 and how does the season compare to previous seasons?

