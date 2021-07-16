David Bowie album artwork on sale in Shropshire auction – BBC News

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption David Bowie died of cancer in 2016

Original artwork for David Bowie albums are among memorabilia of the musician being put up for auction.

The collection belongs to Edward Bell, who designed the cover for Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) and the 1980 hit single Fashion.

Other items include Polaroid photos and portraits of Bowie, with some of the items inscribed by him.

The online auction runs until 1 August and is expected to raise £75,000.

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption Edward Bell designed the cover for Bowie’s 1980 album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption Among the items are pictures from a Scary Monsters photo shoot

Bowie, who died of cancer in 2016, commissioned Mr Bell to design the artwork for 1980’s Scary Monsters after going to an exhibition of the artist’s work.

Mr Bell said he did not recognise the singer at first as he was wearing sunglasses and “I thought that was really rather insulting actually”.

He added: “Then suddenly it dawned on me that this was not an American tourist, it was David Bowie.”

The artist, who has a studio in Llangollen, Wales, also worked on the artwork for Bowie’s single Fashion and created the cover for the 1991 album Tin Machine II – which are each included in the auction along with Scary Monsters.

image caption Edward Bell, pictured here in 2017, met David Bowie when he came to an exhibition of the artist’s work

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption Mr Bell also designed the art for the single Fashion

The auction of 139 pieces is being run by Halls Fine Art of Shrewsbury, and specialist Abigail Molenaar said: “I really feel that each lot is a chance to take home a piece of pop history.”

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption Some of the items were inscribed by David Bowie including this art for the Tin Machine II album cover

image copyrightHall’s Fine Art and The Dory Gallery image caption Polaroid photos of David Bowie are also being auctioned

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk









