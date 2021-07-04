July 4, 2021 | 12:11pm

David and Victoria Beckham are pictured in 1999 — the year they tied the knot. Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 22 years of love, laughter and … matching outfits.

The soccer star posted a sweet and funny tribute to his wife on their 22nd wedding anniversary, sharing a multitude of throwback snaps of them wearing some pretty wild matching get-ups over the years.

“22 years later, still matching outfits 😂 Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂,” David, 46, captioned the collection of snapshots with the fashion designer.

The Beckhams donned these matching leather looks to a Versace party in 1999. UK Press via Getty Images

The pics included the out-there purple looks the superstars famously wore to their wedding reception — plus black leather jackets and pants, khakis and tees, and one snap of the whole family — David, Victoria and their children, 22-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 16-year-old Cruz and 9-year-old Harper — in coordinating silky black pajama sets.

The Beckhams wed on July 4, 1999.

Fans and famous pals loved reliving the memories.

“Hahahaha amazing‼️‼️‼️ happy anniversary 🤗🤗,” Tom Brady commented — though he unfortunately didn’t share a matching moment with his own wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Victoria and David get suited up for an event in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Victoria, 47, also posted an anniversary tribute to David, sharing a compilation of video moments of the couple and writing, “I love you David 💕 Happy Anniversary 💕.”

Her former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton commented, “We love you both! Happy anniversary,” while Mel C wrote, “Have a wonderful day 💕💕💕.”