Dave Umahi, man of conviction – Buhari hails Ebonyi Gov at 58

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday coming up on July 25, 2021.

The President described the Governor as a “man of conviction,” who does not hesitate to follow his heart, particularly when it comes to serving his people.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“President Buhari rejoices with the entire Umahi family, their friends and associates, praying that as the Governor turns a new age, he will further dedicate himself to the service of God and humanity.

“He wishes the engineer, author and member of the All Progressives Congress long life and prosperity”, the statement added.

