dave-hyde:-from-skating-to-baseball,-eddy-alvarez’s-olympic-story-should-lead-us-into-tokyo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Do it.

Give him the flag.

Let him lead America into the Olympics.

Is there anyone who represents sports’ achievement, our nation’s dreams and the Olympic ideal more than Eddy Alvarez? Anyone who stands for what we still want to find in sports — and still can on the best days?

Alvarez won an Olympic speedskating medal in 2014. He made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins last year. He’s now on Team USA heading for Tokyo.

That’s the warm-up act for why he should carry the flag this coming week in the opening ceremony. There’s his family’s story, the Cuban-American story, the one that took front-and-center in recent days.

“This is something that’s a little bit of an emotional time in my life,” he said. “My family left Cuba for a reason. My family was under [Fidel Castro’s] control. They didn’t like where the country was going and got out for a chance at opportunity and freedom.”

He looks down on the Zoom call at the Team USA jersey.

“Because of them I’m able to put on this uniform,” he said. “Because of them I’m able to have freedom of speech about what these people [in Cuba] are oppressed about. Things coming to light now have been going on for decades. It’s nothing new.”

The Olympics can be full of odd stories and often rote patriotism. But Alvarez’s patriotism is from his heart — just like his odd story. Only five athletes have won medals in the Summer and Winter games. Throw in the major league hit and, well, you see how rare his journey is?

“I’ve just worked,” he said.

Alvarez grew up in Miami as an in-line skater, made the switch to ice skating as others have and made the 2014 Olympic team in Sochi. His four-man, short-track U.S. team fell .271 seconds short of Russia in the 5,000-meter relays.

“The silver medal is incredible, because we worked so hard for so many years,” he said. “Sacrificing, absolutely demolishing our bodies for hours a day, 11 months a year, years on end.

“And it wasn’t so much the medal, it was stepping out of the ramp during the opening ceremony. Man, I took a step back and realized I made it. That was huge.”

That’s a full athletic life for most. But he came back from Sochi and returned to the baseball he loved. He put away his skates. He gained 35 pounds. He drove from Arizona to Florida trying out for scouts.

“Those are two completely different sports,” he said. “In speed skating, we want to have the strongest, most powerful lower half of the body and don’t want to have any weight on top.

“In baseball, I had this lower body but nothing in the upper body. I had to counteract years of training and work the upper body.”

Six years later after his Olympic medal, after working up through the minors, Alvarez had his first major league hit for the Marlins against the New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom. His big moment came a few nights earlier, though.

“It was more stepping over the line in my first major league game,” he said. “It solidified the journey. It made it all worth it — everything I went through to get there.”

Now, at 31, comes a final chapter to unite two loves, the Olympics and baseball. U.S. manager Mike Scioscia sees Alvarez just as the Marlins did — “a sparkplug,” he said.

His Olympic experience can help as far as the emotions of the opening ceremony and living in the athletes’ village. “An information booth,” Alvarez called himself for teammates’ questions. But in competition?

“His Olympic experience is on skates — I don’t know if that translates to what we’re doing,” Scioscia said.

“It feels like a redemption trip for me,” Alvarez said. “Last Olympics, when you’re so close to winning, you have to stay on the podium and listen to someone else’s name called out and it leaves just a little bittersweet feeling. I’m going into this and leaving absolutely it all on the field.”

He wants one other moment at this international sports bazaar. He wants to meet the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, who is with the U.S. basketball team.

“I want to take a picture with him and have my little fan moment,” he said. “So we’ll see if he even wants to talk to me.”

Maybe he gets a bigger moment, too. He is baseball’s nomination to carry the flag. Every team nominates someone. Maybe there’s a better choice. But if so it’s better than a silver-medalist in the Winter Games who played in the major leagues, now competes in the Summer Games and … loves America through his family’s refugee story.

Give him the flag. Let me him lead America into the world’s games. Let him show what sports, and this country, can be on our best days.