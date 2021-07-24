Dave Delivers Stunning Sophomore Studio Effort ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ – HYPEBEAST

Dave has officially released his second studio album, We’re All Alone In This Together.

Clocking in at approximately an hour, the 12-track project features guest appearances from Stormzy on the previously-released single “Clash,” WizKid on “System,” Boj on “Lazarus,” Snoh Aalegra on “Law Of Attraction” and James Blake on “Both Sides Of A Smile.” The title of We’re All Alone In This Together was born from a conversation Dave had with Hans Zimmer during lockdown, and the record hears the artist tackle complex issues such as migration, love and the relationship between mother and son.

“This may be the longest caption of all time but I want to say thank you to my supporters and everyone that’s ever believed in me. My friends my family,” he wrote on Instagram in celebration of the album. “I put my heart and soul into this, my ups my downs, my insecurities my pain, my truth, my family, my relationships, my everything. I have nothing left. I put it all on here. To my mum. Juliet. My Juliet. My first and last love. The best part of writing this album and film for you is how close we got and the respect I learnt for you in the process. To Nigeria my heart and soul. I love you and I will fight for you all the days of my life. To my team my producers Kyle, P2J, James Blake, Jonny, Jae5, Joe Reeves, Dro, Edem, Nathan, Neighbourhood. I couldn’t have done it without you. All the artists on this record. To my acting team 42, Kate and Molly for sticking by me and believing in me. To my brother Daniel Kaluuya for his words of inspiration.”

He continued, “To anyone that feels how I felt in my highest points and my lowest, anxious, defeated, depressed, to the victims of the wind rush scandal, the victims of grenfell, the victims of war crimes in the Middle East, the victims of racism and corruption at the highest levels and all the other things that this albums about. To every single one of the kids that’s ever sent me a message, listened to my music, bought a ticket, or done anything for me. I love you and just like my family, my people and my fellow migrants. Never forget. We were born of the water. But tried in the fire. We’re all alone in this together.”

We’re All Alone In This Together follows Dave’s Mercury Prize-winning debut studio effort Psychodrama, and marks his first full-length release since 2019.

Stream Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together on Spotify and Apple Music.

