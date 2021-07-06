Dave Announces New Album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ – Guardian

Dave Announces New Album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Two years following Dave’s debut, Psychodrama, the U.K. rapper has finally spoken about its follow-up. He took to social media this morning and announced We’re All Alone In This Together, accompanied by its release date and cover art.

Back in March, the Brit Award winner did mention that he intends to start his new project after taking a vacation with Fredo.

Aside from hinting at new material with Stormzy dropping July 9 on his Instagram, Santan has been quiet since releasing a pair of surprise tracks, “Titanium” and “Mercury,” in mid-April.

That same month, he was seen with Drake, Giggs, Not3s, as well as Snowfall actor Damson Idris getting dinner out in Beverly Hills.

Aside from Drake, these U.K. artists are all constant collaborators, though the Canadian has definitely managed to have his hand in there as well.

After Psychodrama’s tremendous success and a mysterious wave of silence over the past few years, Santan Dave seems set to put forth a project well worth the wait, especially if those two recent singles have anything to say about it.

Listen to “Titanium” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to hearing We’re All Alone In This Together on July 9.

Like much of his biography, it is well documented that David Orobosa Omoregie was raised by his Nigerian mother in Streatham, South West London.

He also has a sing with Burna Boy, the famous song ‘Location’ is one of the hits of the artiste. The song is featured in his album, Psychodrama.

Dave released his debut extended play Six Paths in 2016, after the release of a number of successful singles including the grime song “Thiago Silva” with AJ Tracey.

In the same year, Canadian rapper Drake premiered a remix single of Dave’s song “Wanna Know” featuring himself on OVO Sound Radio. Dave released his second EP Game Over in 2017.

In 2018, his political song “Question Time” — which directed criticism towards the British Government — won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song. In the same year, he released “Funky Friday”, featuring Fredo, which became his first number-one hit on the UK Singles Chart and his first platinum-certified release.