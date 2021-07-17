daughter-of-afghan-envoy-to-pakistan-‘kidnapped-and-tortured’

Afghanistan government says Silsila Alikhil was kidnapped in Islamabad, Pakistan and ‘severely tortured’ by unknown assailants.

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured for several hours by unknown assailants, the Afghan government has said.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Ambassador Najib Alikhil, was on her way home on Friday when she was kidnapped and “severely tortured”, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, without giving more details of the abduction in Islamabad.

“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement added, urging an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the statement said.

‘Disturbing incident’

For its part, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Afghan embassy had informed it Alikhil was assaulted while riding in a rented vehicle.

Police were investigating the “disturbing incident” and security had been tightened for the ambassador and his family, it said.

Neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan have long had frosty ties.

Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing safe havens for Taliban fighters, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing the armed group to use their territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Both deny the charges.