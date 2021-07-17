Darth Vader Admits He Didn’t Understand Obi-Wan’s Final Words – Screen Rant

Warning: contains spoilers for Star Wars: Darth Vader #13!

Darth Vader just revealed how he interpreted Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s parting words before his death in Star Wars: A New Hope, admitting he didn’t understand the Jedi’s claim that he would become “more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” The Sith Lord changes his view on Kenobi’s threat after witnessing the secrets of Exegol, basing his new understanding on his drive to kill his son.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Marvel’s Darth Vader comic has put the Sith Lord through some serious emotional whiplash, seeing Vader embark on a mission to hunt down the people who hid his son from him in a quest for the truth. On his bloody conquest, Vader even begins to show signs that he wants the best for Luke. But later, after witnessing the true ambition of the Sith Eternal’s work on Exegol, Vader undergoes a stunning rebirth and quickly comes to the conclusion that anyone, even Luke, who threatens his own position must be annihilated, resolving that there is no room for another heir to Palpatine’s power.

Exacerbating this new belief are the words Obi-Wan said before Vader killed him: “You can’t win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” Vader admits he believed Obi-Wan was just employing “Jedi tricks” when he made this claim, but that he’s come to understand that Kenobi intended his death to empower Luke to overcome and defeat his father, as revealed in Star Wars: Darth Vader #13 by Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco, Jason Keith and Joe Caramagna. The Sith Lord also comes to the realization that Palpatine must have seen the same potential in Luke that gave Obi-Wan hope before his death, and intends Luke to replace Vader as his apprentice. With Palpatine’s grueling trials having proven to Darth Vader that he will only ever reach his potential under the Sith’s cruel tutelage, he has stopped dreaming of supplanting the Emperor with Luke under him, and has instead resolved to slay his son.

Of course, there’s an element to Obi-Wan’s words that Vader still doesn’t understand at this point. After training on Tatooine with his former master, the late Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan can now manifest his consciousness as a Force ghost and communicate with Luke after his passing, helping to train the young Jedi and strengthen him against his father. Darth Vader doesn’t know of this phenomenon however, as the concept of connecting with the Living Force goes against the very heart of the Sith’s fundamental teachings. Becoming one with the Living Force requires users to let go of their physical self and to lose themselves within the vastness of the Force. This is the antithesis of what the Sith seek to achieve. They are all about their individual identity, even manipulating the Force to augment their own abilities and status, which is why they strive to remain in the physical realm for as long as possible and fear death more than anything else. It’s no wonder Vader initially considered Obi-Wan’s words a Jedi trick, since to him, death signifies the end of power.

Darth Vader’s new understanding of Kenobi’s words may be limited, but it isn’t incorrect, as his power can only manifest through the next generation. As he says in Return of the Jedi after Luke reveals he can’t kill his own father, “Then the Emperor has already won. You were our only hope.” Of course, even Obi-Wan Kenobi was ultimately wrong about the nature of Luke’s power over the Sith Lord, but this issue makes it clear that when Darth Vader struck him down in A New Hope, he believed his former master’s final words were a lie, only realizing his true intent before the final movie in the original trilogy.

