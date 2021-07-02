dark-day-for-kannywood-as-veteran-actress-zainab-booth-passes-away

Hausa actor Ali Nuhu has taken to social media to announce the tragic passing of one of Kannywood’s finest, Zainab Booth

The actress popular for playing motherly roles in movies reportedly passed away after a brief illness

The actor announced the funeral location, time as he prayed that God will have mercy on her soul and grant her paradise

The late actress’ daughter Maryam Booth also took to Instagram to announce the passing of her mother

The Hausa movie fraction of Nollywood, Kannywood has been thrown into sudden mourning as one of its veterans recently passed away.

Popular actor Ali Nuhu announced the tragic death of veteran actress Zainab Booth.

Ali Nuhu announces the passing of Maryam Booth

Photo credit: @realalinuhu/@officialmaryambooth

Source: Instagram

He put up the photo of the late movie star, as he announced the funeral proceedings and prayed for her.

Nuhu wrote:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilahir raj’un, ALLAH ya yi wa Haj Zainab Musa Booth rasuwa, gobe za a yi jana’iza a gidan ta da ke kallon Premiere Hospital a Court Road da karfe takwas na safe (8:00am). ALLAH ya jikanta da rahama, ya sa aljanna ce makomarta, amin.”

“By Allah’s Grace, Haj Zainab Musa Booth has passed away, and her funeral will be held tomorrow at her home facing premiere hospital on court road at 8:00 am. God showered her with mercy, and made paradise her abode, amen.”

Check out the post below:

The late actress’ daughter Maryam Booth also took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her mum with the funeral information.

Check out the post below:

Fans send in condolence messages

Condolence messages poured in from fans on Ali Nuhu and Maryam Booth’s posts. Read some comments gathered below:

Bashirahmaad:

“Allah ya gafarta mata (may God forgive her).”

Rerheem.xx:

“Allah yamiki rahama momcy (may Allah have mercy on you).”

Zaliabubakar:

“Innalillahi wa innalillahi raju,un Allah jikanta da rahman Allah sa Aljannah makoman ta (May God bless her granddaughter and may God make Paradise her destiny).”

Mssbasma:

“Allah ya jikanta da rahma Ameen ya Rabb (May Allah have mercy on her Ameen).”

Source: .