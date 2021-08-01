dariq-whitehead-commits-to-duke

Duke has struck for the second time in less than a week and this time it’s the nation’s No. 6 rated prospect, Dariq Whitehead, who has announced his intentions to play for the Blue Devils.

If there were any questions regarding Jon Scheyer and his young staff’s ability to maintain Duke’s high level of recruiting – they don’t exist now.

Whitehead, a five-star wing from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, announced his decision to commit to Duke this evening, choosing the Blue Devils over Florida State and Kansas.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound rising senior is noted for his versatility and fitting into the mold of the long, hybrid forward that Duke has coveted for so long.

Whitehead has fluctuated within the Rivals.com top 15 since 2019, but an outstanding spring and summer has catapulted him into the top 10, placing him as the No. 3 rated small forward in the class of 2022.

He was a top target for 22 schools that extended him an offer before he settled on his top three of Duke, Kansas and Florida State.

Whitehead’s decision to choose came down to a number of factors – overall fit, the opportunity to play for his childhood dream school and the connection he made with the Blue Devils coaching staff.

As mentioned previously, Duke’s ability to land Whitehead sends a message to the rest of the basketball world that Duke will remain a force on the recruiting trail even after Krzyzewski leaves the bench.

Devils Illustrated’s Clint Jackson agrees.

“Dariq is a big get because he’s a national recruit who is top ten in his class,” he said. “When you land a versatile five-star forward like this, you get a guy who is ready to step on the big stage, get featured and succeed in a role that has been so fruitful to similar guys before him. It also means Jon Scheyer and his staff are showing the rest of college hoops that the Duke brand will remain elite despite Mike Krzyzewski retiring.”

Scheyer now has commitments from Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski, who figures to make a significant jump in the next Rivals.com rankings update.