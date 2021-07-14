Home hearsay Daredevil Influencer dies after falling off waterfall while taking selfie
A daredevil social media influencer has died after falling off a waterfall while trying to take a selfie.

The 32-year-old Asian, named Sofia Cheng, slipped and fell 16 feet to her death into the Tsing Dai stream in Tuen Mun, near the district of Yuen Long, at around 5pm on Saturday, July 10.

She had spent the day hiking with her three friends at Ha Pak Lai nature park, when she climbed up to the top of the waterfall to take photos when she lost her footing and fell into the water.

Her friends immediately called the emergency services. When first responders arrived on the scene and rescued her, she was found to be unresponsive.

She was then transported via helicopter to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn her untimely demise.

Cheung, whose Instagram bio reads “Life should be fun not dumb”, lived an adventurous life as seen on her Instagram page. She loved hiking, kayaking, exploring, outdoor activities, and photography.

