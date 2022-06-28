Home NEWS Dare hosts Golden Eaglets, charges team to win AFCON title
NEWSNews Africa

Dare hosts Golden Eaglets, charges team to win AFCON title

by News
9 views
dare-hosts-golden-eaglets,-charges-team-to-win-afcon-title

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, hosted the victorious Golden Eaglets team that won the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Golden Eaglets defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final of the competition last Friday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nduka Ugbade’s charges have also secured a ticket to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Algeria in 2023.

“I congratulate the players and their coaches of the Golden Eaglets for winning so convincingly in Ghana and I want to charge you to remain focused for the continental championship in order to get the ticket to the World Cup,” Dare said during the ceremony.

“For you players, you must stay humble, hardworking and obedient to your coaches.”

Dare also commended the Nigeria Football Federation for employing competent coaches to handle the team.

“I want to give credit to the NFF for implementing the cardinal principles that we agreed at meetings on youth football development. Now, we can see that the emphasis on merit and competence has started to bear fruits,”he added.

” The U17 and U20 girls have qualified for their FIFA World Cup competitions with aplomb and the U17 and U20 boys have won regional tournaments in emphatic manner, with promises of what we can look forward to at their African championships next year.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Niger Gov, Bello swears in new commissioner

CJN announces commencement of 2022 vacation for High...

300-level Medicine student appointed one-day VC at Bowen

Nigerian winger, Atiemwen joins Moldovan champions

Police apologise over Owo attack, vows to apprehend...

Group calls for synergy between security agents, youths...

N29.5bn debt: Property owners risk revocation, prosecution from...

BREAKING: Ex-Kano Governor, Shekarau defects to NNPP

Terrorists, herders plotting to attack churches, mosques, markets...

NCDC raises alarm of monkeypox cases in Nigeria

Leave a Reply