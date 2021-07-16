DaniLeigh announces pregnancy – REVOLT TV

DaniLeigh is expecting her first child. On Friday (July 16), the 26-year-old confirmed pregnancy rumors and shared her maternity portraits with fans on social media. Captioning picturesque photos of herself near a waterfall in the Dominican Republic, she wrote, “As you grow, so does my love, discipline and focus.”

Fans have been speculating for months about DaniLeigh’s pregnancy. The “Easy” singer has been spotted wearing loose-fitting outfits and a family member recently shared a video of her on vacation where her growing baby bump was exposed.

On Twitter, fans joked that they’ve been suspecting DaniLeigh was pregnant for months, but offered their congratulations.

“DaniLeigh finally announced the pregnancy that we’ve known of since she was like 3 months pregnant,” one person tweeted.

“DaniLeigh can finally stop wearing them damn jackets. I know sis was burning up in them,” another joked.

On Instagram, fans and fellow artists like Queen ., MadeinTYO and more congratulated the singer.

On the music front, DaniLeigh is currently readying her sophomore album. Her debut effort, MOVIE, arrived last year and featured PartyNextDoor, Queen ., Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Gunna, Yella Beezy and Ty Dolla $ign. In April, she returned with “Unlimited Skills,” a new collaboration with Brandon Bill$.

Last month, DaniLeigh shared a series of shots of herself in the studio playing the upcoming album for Snoop Dogg. The “Cravin” songstress is currently signed to Def Jam Recordings, where Snoop recently became an executive creative and strategic consultant.

“… When I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam Records was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding; [to] teach them some tricks that I learned in the game; to diversify their portfolios to not just be rappers and not just be artists, [but] to be superstars,” Snoop announced last month.

See DaniLeigh’s pregnancy announcement on Twitter below.